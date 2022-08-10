BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 19:56
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories, straight from the TV world to our viewers. We love how much our readers like to stay updated with the happenings around telly town.

Also read:BIG SCOOP! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 promo out; check out the Fans’ REACTIONS to the same

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off air. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee joined in after the twist and leap in balh2 but the show will air last on the 24th of May.

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.

The fandoms are of the opinion that the pair didn’t get enough time to explore the chemistry and had a lot more potential. Niti and Randeep were an adorable duo and their growth and arc in the limited span was phenomenal.

Check out some of their reactions of the fans on the trend!

This is the last week for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and it surely created a big impact on the audience.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is going to be back with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and has been anticipated for a while now. The show will air from 25th May on Sony and the promo is out now. The fans got very excited to see the OG pair of season 2 back with season 3 but have a very bittersweet take as they started loving the cast of season 2 as well.

Are you excited for BALH3?

Do let us know in the comments below

Also read: Woah! This Major actor will not be returning for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3! Find out who?

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Disha Parmar Balaji Telefilms TV Sony TV TellyChakkar Bade ache lagte hain 3 Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 Niti Taylor Bawa Randeep Rai Nakuul Mehta
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/22/2023 - 19:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Alibaba – Ek Andaaz Andekha: Ali and Marjeena come face-to-face but here’s the twist
MUMBAI:  SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
Junooniyatt: Must read! Jahaan FINALLY confesses his feelings to Elahi, Jordan becomes a new challenge
MUMBAI:  Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Pandya Store: Emotional Twist! Dhara to finally come face to face with her mother!
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Exclusive! “I am grateful to makers to play Mehrunnisa” Sauraseni Maitra
MUMBAI:Actress Sauraseni Maitra has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her craft and her looks, she is indeed...
Kya Baat Hai! Amidst break up rumours Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana collaborate for a project together
MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss 13 was one of the most successful seasons of the show and has the maximum ratings.One of the reasons...
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
MUMBAI:A lot of times we have seen that Hindi film celebs fall in love on the sets of a film, and then they get married...
Recent Stories
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
WOW! Hindi film actors who got married to their childhood sweethearts
Latest Video
Related Stories
SAMAR PAREKH
Wow! Check out the first glimpse of Samar and Dimple’s wedding functions
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
Woah! Anupama Fans send twitter into a frenzy over MaAn’s chemistry ;call it the best episode! Check out their reactions!
From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3; Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have come a long way, check out the story
From Pyaar Ka Dard Hai… to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3; Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta have come a long way, check out the story
TRENDING! After Ayesha Singh confirms quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, netizens trend ‘We Love Sai Joshi’
TRENDING! After Ayesha Singh confirms quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, netizens trend ‘We Love Sai Joshi’
Aditya Singh Rajput found dead
RIP! MTV Splitsvilla 9’s Aditya Singh Rajput found dead in his Andheri apartment due to drug overdose
Sumbul
Really! Sumbul Touqeer to be part of Bigg Boss OTT? Here’s what she said