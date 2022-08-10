BIG SCOOP! As Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off-air, Netizens TREND ‘Niti shined as Prachi Kapoor’

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories, straight from the TV world to our viewers. We love how much our readers like to stay updated with the happenings around telly town.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is soon to go off air. Niti Taylor, Randeep Rai, Leenesh Mattoo, Pooja Banerjee joined in after the twist and leap in balh2 but the show will air last on the 24th of May.

However, the pair of Prachi and Raghav aka Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai was loved by the masses and their fandoms. Their fans are upset that the show is going off air and Niti’s fans even started the trend about – Niti Shined as Prachi Kapoor.

The fandoms are of the opinion that the pair didn’t get enough time to explore the chemistry and had a lot more potential. Niti and Randeep were an adorable duo and their growth and arc in the limited span was phenomenal.

Check out some of their reactions of the fans on the trend!

This is the last week for Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and it surely created a big impact on the audience.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 is going to be back with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and has been anticipated for a while now. The show will air from 25th May on Sony and the promo is out now. The fans got very excited to see the OG pair of season 2 back with season 3 but have a very bittersweet take as they started loving the cast of season 2 as well.

