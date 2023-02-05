Big Scoop! Check out the stance of these TV celebs on Marriage

Marriage is a complicated topic where having one perspective can never be enough, nor fair. From antiquated times to today, the stance on the topic is widely diverse and progressed to settling down when one pleases and is ready for.
Vahbiz Dorabjee

MUMBAI : it is not uncommon for TV actors to find love in their co-stars or form a strong bond with someone close to the industry. While some have been lucky, some have given themselves second chances.

Here is the stance on marriage and when they could possibly be hitched:

1. Vahbiz Dorabjee – according to her, as long as you are happy with each other, kind of a best friend, who can support you through your dreams. So I feel many people don’t believe in marriage nowadays, but I still believe in it and it is very important to have a life partner. I too will marry again, why not.

2. Rakhi Sawant – it was my wish that I get married, I have a sangeet, a baraat arrives for me, my hands are coloured in mehendi. But that didn’t happen. When it came to matters of love and marriage, I didn’t succeed.

3. Raghav Juyal – there is a lot of work right now. I have to shoot for my other film too. Right now I am thoroughly focusing on work.

4. Pearl Puri – when asked if he is planning to get hitched soon too, he refused, saying that a wedding can’t be expected anytime soon, but good work on his part can be expected from him.



