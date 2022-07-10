Big Scoop! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqueer Khan opens up about her decision on quitting ‘Imlie’; says it was the makers’ decision

MUMBAI : Also read : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is amongst the most talented actresses Television has seen lately and after her successful scene in StarPlus’s popular show Imlie, she is currently seen in the all time favorite reality show- Bigg Boss.

She is the youngest contestant on the show this year and the fans seem to be enjoying her game so far. According to the latest promo of the show, she was seen upset about the fact that she is considered a kid and too naïve.

Before entering the show, she did mention how she is taken for granted for her young age and she added that once they sit with her they realize her maturity and how she has gone through a lot that brought her wisdom.

“And if they still don’t understand, I guess they will just lose to a child,” added the actress. She went on to say that people saw her real side on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and that she is an honest person and that a new element would be the stands she takes in the house, but that being situational.

“Many do ask if I would be image conscious but let me tell you that is completely in our hands. If I behave like an ill-mannered person, that will just show my upbringing and it will also make me lose the fans that I have made over the years.”

While talking about her tv show, it was always in question why she quit and in the interaction with another portal, she said, “I never wanted to leave, it was the makers’ and channel’s decision. They wanted to get new faces for the show and did not want to continue with us. We had been hearing about it but never expected it to happen.”

She added that even though they were shocked, they gave their very best till the last scene. Everyone was on their toes, added the actor.

Credits: The Indian Express