Big Scoop! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqueer Khan opens up about her decision on quitting ‘Imlie’; says it was the makers’ decision

While talking about her tv show, it was always in question why she quit and in the interaction with another portal, she said, “I never wanted to leave, it was the makers’ and channel’s decision. They wanted to get new faces for the show and did not want to continue with us. We had been hearing about it but never expected it to happen.”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 10:58
Big Scoop! Imlie fame Sumbul Touqueer Khan opens up about her decision on quitting ‘Imlie’; says it was the makers’ decision

MUMBAI :  Also read :   Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I wouldn’t mind if Fahmaan Khan comes and meet me during the family week as we are brother and sister; I would love to play the game like Dolly Bindra and have that confidence like how she did” – Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqueer Khan is amongst the most talented actresses Television has seen lately and after her successful scene in StarPlus’s popular show Imlie, she is currently seen in the all time favorite reality show- Bigg Boss.

She is the youngest contestant on the show this year and the fans seem to be enjoying her game so far. According to the latest promo of the show, she was seen upset about the fact that she is considered a kid and too naïve.

Before entering the show, she did mention how she is taken for granted for her young age and she added that once they sit with her they realize her maturity and how she has gone through a lot that brought her wisdom.

“And if they still don’t understand, I guess they will just lose to a child,” added the actress. She went on to say that people saw her real side on Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and that she is an honest person and that a new element would be the stands she takes in the house, but that being situational.

“Many do ask if I would be image conscious but let me tell you that is completely in our hands. If I behave like an ill-mannered person, that will just show my upbringing and it will also make me lose the fans that I have made over the years.”

While talking about her tv show, it was always in question why she quit and in the interaction with another portal, she said, “I never wanted to leave, it was the makers’ and channel’s decision. They wanted to get new faces for the show and did not want to continue with us. We had been hearing about it but never expected it to happen.”

She added that even though they were shocked, they gave their very best till the last scene. Everyone was on their toes, added the actor.

Also read:  Kya Baat Hai! From Sumbul Touqeer to Divyanka Tripathi, check out THESE television celebs with their interesting hidden talents

Credits: The Indian Express

Imlie Imlie 2 Sumbul Touqueer Khan Fahmaan Khan TellyChakkar StarPlus Bigg Boss Colors tv Salman Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 10/07/2022 - 10:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Whoa! Abhimanyu nervous about the divorce, Manjari to not support him?
Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! No eviction is to take place this week all contestants are safe
MUMBAI: The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given a thumbs up to the show already the...
HILARIOUS! Aishwarya Sharma PRANKS beau Neil Bhatt on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, his reaction is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI : Power couple Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have become nationwide famous. The duo is presently seen...
OMG! Ram's trick of knowing Priya's feelings for him backfires, she lashes out at him in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set for another huge drama in the Kapoor house.  Just when the...
WOW! This project said to be Aryan Khan’s debut in the filmmaking world; check out the deets inside
MUMBAI :Also read: ...
Bigg Boss 16: Heart Touching! MC Stan says, “I can’t live in this house”, Abdu Rozik consoles him saying, “Life cannot always be happy.”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 started with a bang on 1st October 2022 and fans are already glued to their screens with what...
RECENT STORIES
WOW! This project said to be Aryan Khan’s debut in the filmmaking world; check out the deets inside
WOW! This project said to be Aryan Khan’s debut in the filmmaking world; check out the deets inside