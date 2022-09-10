Big Scoop! ‘It was my first relationship, so I obviously went gaga over her,’ says Paras Kalnawat as he opens up about his relationship with Uorfi Jawed

MUMBAI : Also read: SHOCKING! Paras Kalnawat shares his JAW DROPPING transformation pictures

Paras Kalnawat, who is now a contestant on popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikkhla Jaa season 10 is gaining popularity for his progress on the show after he quit the popular daily soap Anupamaa on StarPlus.

His exit from the show created quite the buzz around town and the actor too was pretty vocal about the incident. Now, he has been grabbing headlines not just for his performance but for his personal life too and his previous relationship with Uorfi Jawed.

Uorfi had in fact called him possessive and their relationship to be ‘a childhood mistake’. In an interaction with another portal when Paras was asked about what happened between the two during the reported altercation with Urfi at the JDJ launch party, he said that they didn’t fight at the party.

“In fact, she walked up to me and spoke to me nicely. People assumed that we were screaming at each other because the music was too loud and we had to literally shout to be heard.” He added that she even posted an Instagram story praising his performance.

The couple seems to be cordial to each other and Paras shared that he holds no ill feelings towards her and they dated for 6 months around 5 years ago. “Though it was short lived, it was my first relationship. So, I obviously went gaga over her. I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on.”

He went on to say that being called possessive doesn’t affect him and he has many female friends who know that he will never overstep the line. He prefers to live in the present and today they were cordial and respect each other.

