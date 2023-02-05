BIG SCOOP! From Shalin Bhanot to Paras Kalnawat; these celebrities became proud owners of swanky new cars This year

This year seems to be bringing in a lot of success for TV celebs and touch wood for that! We are hoping that this continues and our favorite celebs never stop on the ladder of success.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 07:45
Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories about the viewers’ favorite celebrities so as to keep our audience entertained and updated with the happenings in telly town.

Also read: Congratulations! Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot buys a Swanky new car, check out

This year seems to be bringing in a lot of success for TV celebs and touch wood for that! We are hoping that this continues and our favorite celebs never stop on the ladder of success.

One of the things that success brings is the ability to fulfill our dreams. Cars seem to be in trend since many celebrities became owners of new rides this year.

Check out:

1.       Shalin has been in the news ever since Bigg Boss 16 and Bekaboo and seems to be doing well for himself. Yesterday, he made headlines over buying himself a new 

car.  As per reports, he brought home a luxurious SUV.

2.       Paras Kalnawat is another TV star who bought himself a new BMW just yesterday and is basking in the pleasure of his new car as he takes to the streets of Mumbai.

3.       Urfi Javed bought herself a new car in the March of 2023 and it was a luxurious SUV.

4.       Divya Agarwal too became a proud owner of two swanky cars; one was a Hyundai Alcazar while the other being the Toyota Hyryder.

We congratulate them over their new rides!

Also read: Congratulations! Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat becomes the owner of THIS Luxury Car! Watch Video!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Bekaboo Eisha Singh Shalin Bhanot Colors TV news Bigg Boss 16 Contestant new car TellyChakkar Shivangi Joshi Zain Imam
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 07:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
MUMBAI :Raghav Juyal is one of the most popular faces in the TV industry and now, he is slowly making a mark in...
WOAH! Age gap between Salman Khan and his female leads will leave you shocked
MUMBAI :Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in this country. Earlier in his career, he worked with actresses...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ranbir Kapoor
MUMBAI :Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is...
Pandya Store: Oh No! A priest will instruct the Pandya family not to see Prerna and Krish’s face before the wedding
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Shocking! Jannat Zubair talks about the passing away of her close friend late actress Tunisha Sharma
MUMBAI :Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
Recent Stories
Raghav Juyal on social media trolling,
Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Raghav Juyal on social media trolling, “This internet trolling affects people’s mental peace”
Latest Video
Related Stories
late actress Tunisha Sharma
Shocking! Jannat Zubair talks about the passing away of her close friend late actress Tunisha Sharma
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Big Scoop! Check out the stance of these TV celebs on Marriage
Mohit Malik
From Mohit Malik to Nakuul Mehta; check out These Super-Dads from the TV industry
fight with Uorfi Javed
Exclusive! Rakhi Sawant opens up about her fight with Uorfi Javed, read on to know more
Bigg Boss
OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."
prayed for her that she gets to work in a Salman Khan
WOW! Shehnaaz Gill reveals that this special person prayed for her that she gets to work in a Salman Khan movie and reveals how she made friends on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan