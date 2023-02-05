BIG SCOOP! From Shalin Bhanot to Paras Kalnawat; these celebrities became proud owners of swanky new cars This year

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar always likes to be at the forefront of delivering TV news and stories about the viewers’ favorite celebrities so as to keep our audience entertained and updated with the happenings in telly town.

This year seems to be bringing in a lot of success for TV celebs and touch wood for that! We are hoping that this continues and our favorite celebs never stop on the ladder of success.

One of the things that success brings is the ability to fulfill our dreams. Cars seem to be in trend since many celebrities became owners of new rides this year.

Check out:

1. Shalin has been in the news ever since Bigg Boss 16 and Bekaboo and seems to be doing well for himself. Yesterday, he made headlines over buying himself a new

car. As per reports, he brought home a luxurious SUV.

2. Paras Kalnawat is another TV star who bought himself a new BMW just yesterday and is basking in the pleasure of his new car as he takes to the streets of Mumbai.

3. Urfi Javed bought herself a new car in the March of 2023 and it was a luxurious SUV.

4. Divya Agarwal too became a proud owner of two swanky cars; one was a Hyundai Alcazar while the other being the Toyota Hyryder.

We congratulate them over their new rides!

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar