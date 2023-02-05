Big Scoop! Shilpa Agnihotri and Apurva Agnihotri talk about their group of friends, bond with Abhinav Shukla and more

MUMBAI : OMG! Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Agnihotri expose the game of Bigg Boss, they say "We all know that the show is scripted and Shilpa was going to re - enter as a wild card entry in Bigg Boss 7, but..."

Shilpa Agnihotri is back on TV with the show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal as Sudha Acharya. We all are aware how Apurva and Shilpa supported Abhinav Shukla during his stint in Bigg Boss 14.

She recently talked about her bond with Abhinav and revealed that they are more family than friends. She also added, “Abhinav, Rajesh Khera and I had done a show together, and since then, we have done everything in our life together”.

Abhinav was one of them and while it was not out in the open, whenever he needed them, they were there for him. At that time, it was too intimate for him but they were there for him.

While speaking about her group of friends and the bond, she added that they all have a rule that if anyone needs to blow off some steam, we plan a get-together. “so if we get the message, ‘Miley Please’, all of us see each other, no matter how busy we are.”

They have been following that practice for 25 years now. Shilpa and Apurva both said that they feel grateful for their group of friends who don’t need such social media efforts and who are there for one and another like family.

