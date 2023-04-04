Big Scoop! Shweta Tiwari was ridiculed over her marriages and asked not to marry again; check out the actress’s befitting reply

MUMBAI :when a celebrity is in the public eye, the netizens find it their business to comment on the lives of said actors and personalities and even troll and ridicule them for various reasons.

Shweta Tiwari has had a successful career through out on TV and has been part of projects like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, Parvarish and now in Aparajita.

However, she has had her struggles in her personal life. She married Raja Choudhary in 1998 but they got divorced in 2007. They share a daughter together- Palak Tiwari. Later in 2013, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav Kohli but this marriage didn’t work together either and in 2016, they got divorced. This couple shares a son- Reyansh Kohli.

In a previous interview with another portal, the actress had opened up about her wedding and gave a befitting reply to people who made comments on her like she shouldn’t get married again. She had said that you get out of a 10 year long Live in relationship, no one bats an eye, but if you step out of a two-year old marriage, everyone starts suggesting things about how many times should she marry, that she shouldn’t get married for the third time now.

It isn’t like they are paying any compensation or bearing the consequences! She revealed that it was her life and she would live it as she saw fit.

