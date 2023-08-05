BIG SCOOP! Yeh Hai Chahatein Takes a 20-year Leap; check out the audience’s reactions to the same

However, the current plot followed Nayan vowing revenge against Samrat, taking up the identity of Antara. Anyhow, recently, the two were intoxicated and in their inebriated state, they slept together and Nayan even confessed the entire truth to him.
Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat. The show is set for another major leap from This Tuesday.

The show is getting high on drama with each passing episode.

We know that the show is taking a leap come tomorrow and the audience previously felt it was rushed. Many speculations went around the same with the netizens worried of losing Abrar and Sargun but that is not happening.

We will see Abrar and Sargun in the show and the promo tells us that the leap takes the story 20 years ahead.

However, the current plot followed Nayan vowing revenge against Samrat, taking up the identity of Antara. Anyhow, recently, the two were intoxicated and in their inebriated state, they slept together and Nayan even confessed the entire truth to him.

The narration went onto, Ishani and Mohit now getting back together and Nayan screaming her love for Samrat at the picnic in front of the family. However, with Nayan’s parents’ death, Mansi schemed against Nayan and Samrat, due to which Nayan is now leaving.

The show goes into leap of 20 years from this Tuesday with a new plot but Abrar and Sargun have retained their position in the show. Recently, the cast of the show even bid their goodbyes by sharing their last day shooting stories and it was very heartwarming to see the bonds they built in such a small period of time.

With the leap, the netizens are once again in a tizzy and took to twitter to post their opinions on the same. While some are of the opinion that the leap was rushed and forced, some didn’t like the idea that Nayan was pregnant and Samrat won’t know of the same for another 20 years.

Others found it funny that both Samrat and Nayan got two new kids to bring up and care for when they are so young. Some netizens also opined that the story quickly got over and another leap with kids was not necessary.

Check out what they had to say!

Are you excited for the new leap track?

Will you miss this star cast?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Yeh Hai Chahatein
About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 15:43

