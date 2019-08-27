Big shoes to fill: Tushar Dalvi on playing Sai Baba

Actor Tushar Dalvi will be soon seen playing Sai Baba -- a role that was earlier essayed by Abeer Soofi -- in the show "Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi". He says he has big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark.

The show will be taking a leap and after that, the role of protagonist will be played by Tushar.

"When this role came to me, I was thrilled to know that the makers believe that I would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. Though I know I have big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark, I would like to request the viewers to accept me with open arms as they accepted Abeer," said Tushar.

Source: IANS



