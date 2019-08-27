News

Big shoes to fill: Tushar Dalvi on playing Sai Baba

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Aug 2019 05:16 PM

Actor Tushar Dalvi will be soon seen playing Sai Baba -- a role that was earlier essayed by Abeer Soofi -- in the show "Mere Sai - Shraddha aur Saburi". He says he has big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark.

The show will be taking a leap and after that, the role of protagonist will be played by Tushar. 

"When this role came to me, I was thrilled to know that the makers believe that I would be able to do justice to such an iconic character. Though I know I have big shoes to fill as Abeer has created a benchmark, I would like to request the viewers to accept me with open arms as they accepted Abeer," said Tushar.

Source: IANS


Tags > Tushar Dalvi, playing Sai Baba, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special

Dance Deewane's Ganpati Special
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Vinny Arora
Vinny Arora
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days