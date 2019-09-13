News

BIG Synergy to bring a new show for Zee TV

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
13 Sep 2019 08:16 PM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s is gearing up with a great line-up of both fiction and non-fiction shows.

TellyChakkar has already reported about newbie Megha Ray romancing Pehredaar Piya Ki fame Rohit Suhanti in an upcoming show titled Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai (Read here: Newbie Megha Ray to romance Rohit Suhanti in Zee TV’s Dil Yeh Ziddhi Hai).

Also, we were first to break the news about Maniesh Paul hosting forthcoming Bollywood-based game show Movie-Masti.

Now, TellyChakkar has learned that there is another show that the channel is in plans to roll out in the time to come.

Our sources inform us that well-known production house BIG Synergy is bringing a show on Zee TV. We have heard it is a supernatural show that is tentatively titled Sharad Purnima. The project is said to be at a nascent stage.

BIG Synergy has produced famous non-fiction shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, 10 Ka Dum, and Sach Ka Saamna, amongst others.

We will keep readers updated on further developments.

