BIG Synergy to bring a new show for Zee TV

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s is gearing up with a great line-up of both fiction and non-fiction shows.
TellyChakkar has already reported about newbie Megha Ray romancing Pehredaar Piya Ki fame Rohit Suhanti in an upcoming show titled Dil Yeh
Also, we were first to break the news about Maniesh Paul hosting
Now, TellyChakkar has learned that there is another show that the channel is in plans to roll out in the time to come.
Our sources inform us that well-known production house BIG Synergy is bringing a show on Zee TV. We have heard it is a supernatural show that is tentatively titled Sharad Purnima. The project is said to be at a nascent stage.
BIG Synergy has produced famous non-fiction shows like Kaun Banega Crorepati, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, 10 Ka Dum, and Sach Ka Saamna, amongst others.
We will keep readers updated on further developments.
Add new comment