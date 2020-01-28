A big treat for all MTV fans is coming soon!

MUMBAI: Whether it’s Roadies, Splitsvilla or Love School, youth follows these shows crazily. Director of Indian School of Modelling and ex Love School contestant Jagnoor Aneja is going to give all MTV lovers a reason to thrill by bringing the youth icons Ashish Bhatia (MTV Roadies Real Heros and MTV Splitsvilla 12 fame), Arun Verma (Winner of MTV Roadies Real Heros ) and Sahiba Kaur ( MTV Roadies Real Heros fame) in the most awaiting calendar of 2020. Isn’t it a good news for all enthusiastic fans of MTV?

The shoot is going to happen at the beautiful beaches of Thailand in February and the teaser has already been out in which these three youth icons seem to be really exciting for such an amazing calendar shoot.