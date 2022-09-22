BIG TWIST! Abhimanyu SHATTERED after Akshara makes a shocking revelation in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one such show that has been working wonders on small screens.

The current track of the drama series is focusing on Abhimanyu and Akshara and the growing misunderstandings between them.

In tonight's episode, Abhimanyu will declare in front of media that Kairav has killed Anisha. He will also get him arrested.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai – OMG! Abhimanyu Gives Kunal A Tight Punc

It will be a big shocker to Akshara and her family.

Furthermore, the upcoming track will see major rift between Akshara and Abhimanyu after she makes a shocking revelation to him.

Akshara's revelation will leave Abhimanyu shattered.

What is it that made Abhimanyu go numb? Will Akshara and Abhimanyu be able to reunite? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Disgusting! Dr. Kunal instigates Abhimanyu against Akshara