BIG TWIST: Bhavani agrees to let Sai pursue her profession but on THIS CONDITION!

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The show is about to see the start of Virat and Sai's new life.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Name changing ceremony happens, Virat wants to change his name too

Shivani will finally get married to the love of her life, Rajeev and is very excited to start a fresh chapter in her life. At the time of Shivani’s Bidai, Shivani and Rajeev will reveal to the family that they want to stay in Chavan Nivas along with the family.

Initially Bhavani and Omkar will be shocked but they will not have any other choice than to accept this.

Also read -Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Whow! Sai makes Bhavani realize the importance of her becoming a doctor

Parallel to this drama, the story takes an intriguing U-turn when Virat lies to Bhavani that he will not permit Sai to continue her doctor profession.While Bhavani is proud that Virat finally agreed to her instead of fighting with her for Sai.

Here Ashwini comes to have a serious talk with her because eventually, she can’t forget how much Sai struggled for her career.

Thus, the story takes an intriguing U-turn with their private meeting. The upcoming episode will interestingly see Bhavani and Ashwini finally agreeing to Sai’s career.

However, here they have a condition and that is the Vaaris of Chavan Khaandaan.

Will Virat and Sai agree to Bhavani’s condition?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Credit: Serial Gossip