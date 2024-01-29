BIG TWIST: Bhavika Sharma gives a glimpse of the HIGH VOLTAGE drama where Ishaan and Savi will be badly injured in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora in the leading roles as Savi and Ishaan respectively.

The Star Plus drama showcased how Savi and Ishaan go married in unfortunate circumstances. Ishaan wanted marry Reeva an preparations for the same we going on in full swing. Savi has not accepted the marriage and has openly told Ishaan that they both will part ways once Harini feels well. She asks Ishaan to cooperate for the same however; Ishaan feels that his family should know that he is married to Savi.

Meanwhile the pandit comes to fix the date of Ishaan and Reeva’s marriage and here comes in the biggest twist as he informs the family that Ishaan’s kundali reads that he is already married. The truth comes out in front of Reeva, Akka Saheb and the entire family, and everyone is disturbed because of it.

All the family members are in for a major shock.

On the other hand, there is a build up of drama where a mysterious person aims a gun at Ishaan to shoot him and Savi comes in between to save him. Now, Bhavika has taken to her social media handle to share a video where they are having a BTS moment and Bhavika and Shakti both have make-up which makes them look like they are heavily injured!

How excited are you to watch the drama ahead? Let us know in the comments below!