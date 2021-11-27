BIG TWIST: Contestants PERPLEXED as Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai enter Bigg Boss 15 as WILD CARDS

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television today.

The participants in the house of controversy have shot to overnight fame and the audience cannot stop vouching for their favourite contestants every passing episode.

The show recently introduced 'Wild Card' entries of the house, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and Rakhi Sawant! Their arrival left everyone shocked as they try to fathom this spectacular twist.

While the housemates welcomed them with a big round of applause, little did they know what's in store for them. "Waqt hai game ko serious banane ka. Main apne saath laa rahi hoon 50 lakh rupay," declared Rashami. Devoleena said, "Ab is ghar ko zarurat hai TV ki sabse favourite bahu ki; jo inhe sikhaye kitchen kaise handle hota hai!"

"Audience ke liye aa raha hai dher saara mazaa; aur ghar waalon ke liye sazaa," says Rakhi, in her ever-bold avatar, before breaking into an evil laugh. Also, the moment everyone has been waiting for has finally arrived! Rakhi had vowed to bring along her mystery husband on the show and she kept her promise! "Baar-baar aap logon ne mujhe jhoota kaha... Toh main aa gayi hoon apne pati Ritesh ko lekar!" Rakhi broke into a dance on the evergreen romantic hit 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' to welcome Ritesh.

The door opened, Ritesh entered the house wearing a sehra.

CREDIT: Filmibeat