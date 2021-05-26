BIG TWIST! Dharampal gets suspicious about his daughters in Kaatelal & Sons; something major set to happen

MUMBAI: SAB TV's comedy-drama series Kaatelal & Sons is managing to entertain the viewers ever since the beginning.

Kaatelal & Sons has witnessed several twists and turn in the story leaving the viewers intrigued by the show.

We have seen how Garima and Susheela left no chance to smartly deal with their father Dharampal.

In the previous episodes of Kaatelal & Sons, we saw how Susheela and Garima made a plan against Dharampal.

They made him believe that Jagat has refused to give them the shop.

Well, Susheela and Garima thought that their plan will work but was not that easy.

After all that drama, a new drama is set to take place on Kaatelal & Sons.

In the upcoming episodes of Kaatelal & Sons, the viewers will see how Garima will keep an eye on Agni and wants to know about his each and every movement.

She will follow him to see if he is actually leaving or not. However, the moment she comes to know that Agni is leaving for Rohtak, she will go to stop him.

This adds new trouble as she also spots Mama there and backs off.

After Garima sees Mama leaving, she tries to indirectly stop Agni from going but he finally leaves.

Garima is extremely upset after Agni leaves.

Dharampal has always been suspicious of his daughters and he sees Garima upset and not eating anything.

Dharampal will ask Chanchal to find out the matter as he gets suspicious.

However, Garima’s mood will instantly lift up as she sees Agni back.

Mama will get tensed to see Agni back.

Meanwhile, Dharampal will ask Agni to inquire about his daughters after which Agni will confront Garima on her happiness.

