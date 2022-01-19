BIG TWIST! Gear up for a MAJOR DRAMA in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular and long-running shows on small screens.

Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Ekta Kapoor's hit drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles who play the characters of Preeta and Karan.

Preeta and Karan's on-screen chemistry has become a huge hit among the fans.

The viewers are in love with this jodi and fondly refer to them as Preeran.

We all know that Kundali Bhagya has witnessed many interesting twists and turns in the story in recent times.

Well, the viewers are always curious to know what's in store for them in the upcoming episodes.

ALSO READ: dheeraj dhoopar, zee tv, shraddha arya, twinkle vasisht, sanjay gagnani, TellyChakkar

And now, one of the prominent characters of the show Twinkle Vasisht who plays the role of Kritika has shared an interesting BTS from the sets.

Twinkle can be seen dancing with her on-screen husband Prithvi.

Sanjay Gagnani is playing the role of Prithvi in the serial.

Take a look:

The dance sequence looks quite interesting and dramatic at the same time.

It promises a lot of drama and some shocking twists in the story.

Well, Twinkle's BTS post of Kundali Bhagya has definitely left the viewers at the edge of the seat and we can't wait to see what's in store for us.

What's your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: WOAH: Kundali Bhagya actress Mansi Srivastava shares a picture of her PRE-WEDDING PHOTOSHOOT with beau Kapil Tejwani; fans compare the groom - to - be with KARTIK ARYAN!