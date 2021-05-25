BIG TWIST! Major drama set to unfold in the Haldi ceremony of Jasmine in Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Colors' popular daily soap Udaariyaan is gearing up for fun and celebrations in the episodes ahead.

Fateh had always loved Jasmine while Jasmine had dreams of flying to Canada.

Tejo had seen Fateh's true love for Jasmine as he has always stood up for Jasmine.

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan, 22nd May 2021, Written Update: Fateh misunderstands Jasmin’s consent

Tejo finally unites Fateh and Jasmine with their love and Jasmine also accepts it and is ready to move ahead.

Fateh and Jasmine's wedding is organized and here they are all happy and excited for the big day.

Fateh and Jasmine's dreamy wedding is going to finally happen soon and Tejo is excited about it and wants them to stay happy.

Jasmine and Fateh's love unites them finally and now the story is going to move ahead as a major twist awaits the wedding.

In the upcoming episode of Udaariyaan, the viewers will see Jasmine and Fateh's Haldi ceremony.

The viewers will see how both the bride and the groom will enjoy their wedding festivities.

However, a major drama takes place when the traditional chooda which Jasmine is about to wear does not fit her.

Later, Jasmine's brother reveals that he brought the bangles which were accidentally of Tejo's size.

This irks Jasmine and she recollects the moment when a saint told her that she wouldn’t be able to go to Canada and there would be lots of problems in her marriage.

Jasmine will be in tears as she fears that something wrong is set to happen during her marriage.

What will happen next in Udaariyaan? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Udaariyaan: Fateh and Jasmine's wedding celebration awaits tragedy