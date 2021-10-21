BIG TWIST! Nandini is in search of someone who will help her separate Ram and Priya in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is working well on small screens.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles.

We all know how Ram and Priya agreed to get married just for the sake of their families.

The duo is not in love but is ready to spend the whole life together without any expectations from each other.

While Nandini had proposed the idea of Priya and Ram's marriage, she is now regretting her decision.

Nandini is feeling complex with Ram favouring and supporting Priya and her family.

Ram and Priya have kickstarted their married life and are trying their best to adjust with each other.

In the episodes ahead, the viewers will get to see a beautiful moment between Ram and Priya.

Ram and Priya will be heading for an outing at Ram's friend's place.

He will ask Priya to get ready to which she will say that she is ready to go.

Priya hasn't changed her way of dressing even after marriage. While Ram seemed a little sceptical about Priya's look, she told him to suggest what she should wear.

Ram who has always been supportive will tell Priya that she is looking fine; however, she will take the clip out of Priya's hair and tell her that she looks good with her hair open.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Nandini along with her brother is discussing Ram and Priya.

She wants to separate them at any cost. Nandini is now looking out for the person who fed prawns to Ram on the wedding day.

It seems Nandini will use that person to help break Ram and Priya's marriage.

Will Nandini be able to separate Ram and Priya? Will she be able to find Raj who had fed prawns to Ram? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

