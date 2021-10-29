BIG TWIST! Ram and Priya to go against each other for Shivina and Akshay in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers to the screens.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are roped in to play Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

We all know that Ram and Priya are trying their best to adjust with each other after their marriage.

While the viewers have seen some sensitive and fun moments between the duo, their cute nok-jhok is always to watch out for.

However, the upcoming episodes will have a major track where Ram and Priya's relationship will be tested.

The duo has been extremely supportive for both their families and even went on to marry just for the sake of their family members.

We all know that Nandini has tried her best to break Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

She has managed to manipulate Ram who is ready to break Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

However, Priya completely supports Akshay and Shivina's love and won't let the same happen.

Both have come face to face and are fighting for their family.

Will Akshay and Shivina's wedding happen? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

