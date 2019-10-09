News

Big twist: Rashami Desai and Arti Singh lock horns in Bigg Boss 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 04:32 PM

MUMBAI: It looks like friends are soon set to turn foes in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13!

The equation keeps changing in the house of Bigg Boss. Good friends Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will be seen indulging in a major fight in the tonight’s episode.

As avid viewers of the show are aware, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had asked Arti if she thinks that Rashami influences the housemates, to which she agreed.

This did not go down well with Rashami at all. In tonight’s episode, the misunderstandings will reach such an extent that the two will end up fighting.

Arti will also have brawl with Koena Mitra as she thinks that the latter tries to be friends with everyone before the nominations just to be in the safe zone.

Well, the house is already turning into a mad house, and the actual game has begun! What say?

Tags > Rashami Desai, Arti Singh, Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan, Koena Mitra, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s...

B Town gathers at the launch of Khalid Mohamed’s debut novel ‘The Aladia Sisters’
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Harshad Arora
Harshad Arora
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days