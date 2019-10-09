Big twist: Rashami Desai and Arti Singh lock horns in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: It looks like friends are soon set to turn foes in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13!
The equation keeps changing in the house of Bigg Boss. Good friends Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will be seen indulging in a major fight in
As avid viewers of the show are aware, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had asked Arti if she thinks that Rashami influences the housemates, to which she agreed.
This did not go down well with Rashami at all. In tonight’s episode, the misunderstandings will reach such an extent that the two will end up fighting.
Arti will also have
Well, the house is already turning into a mad house, and the actual game has begun! What say?
Who looks diva-like in the monochrome picture?
Who carries the scarf headband better?
Add new comment