Big twist: Rashami Desai and Arti Singh lock horns in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: It looks like friends are soon set to turn foes in Colors’ Bigg Boss 13!



The equation keeps changing in the house of Bigg Boss. Good friends Rashami Desai and Arti Singh will be seen indulging in a major fight in the tonight’s episode.



As avid viewers of the show are aware, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan had asked Arti if she thinks that Rashami influences the housemates, to which she agreed.



This did not go down well with Rashami at all. In tonight’s episode, the misunderstandings will reach such an extent that the two will end up fighting.



Arti will also have brawl with Koena Mitra as she thinks that the latter tries to be friends with everyone before the nominations just to be in the safe zone.



Well, the house is already turning into a mad house, and the actual game has begun! What say?