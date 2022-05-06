BIG TWIST: Romi’s entry to bring a HUGE TWIST in Pakhi’s life in Star Plus Anupamaa!

MUMBAI : Anupamaa never fails to entertain the viewers with its episodes. The upcoming track is set to unveil a lot of twists and turns.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! 'Agar aapne kabhi daily soap kiya toh aapki bohot badi vaat lag sakti hai', Sudhanshu Pandey on his take away from Bollywood, the character he plans to do after Anupamaa and more

It was earlier seen that Anuj and Anupamaa decide to adopt little Anu and return back home.

When they reach Kapadia Sadan, they ring the doorbell and wait for GK to open the door. In the interim, Anuj and Anupamaa start discussing their honeymoon period. Anuj thus wants to kiss Anupamaa and show her what a honeymoon is. When Anuj kisses Anupamaa his Bhabhi Barkha opens the door and she is perplexed to witness the romance outside her house.

Keeping the awkwardness aside, Barkha welcomes both Anuj and Anupamaa home where they are all set to raise a toast and drink Champagne.

The story will now witness the politics inside the Kapadia Sadan.

So, further in the episode, you will see Barkha showing her negative trait post learning about how Anuj named everything on Anupama's name. Ankush and Barkha meet up Anuj and Anupama when the four Kapadia celebrates their family reunion. The story next takes a major turning point when Barkha excitedly tells that she will design the interior of their new house but then Anuj reveals that she can’t do so because Ghar Ki Maalkin is Anupama and so it is her right.

Thus, this totally infuriates Barkha because for her she is the only one who deserves to be the head of the Kapadia Family. Now, further comes another big twist when Barkha finds out about Anupama’s first marriage and Vanraj.

Therefore, with the turn of events, Barkha now decides to do her business with Anupama’s ex-husband Vanraj, not Anuj.

So, further, in the story, you will see Vanraj entering into the pace to spice up the Kapadia Family drama.

Will Barkha be able to demean Anupama using Vanraj?

Not only that, it was earlier seen that Pakhi goes to enjoy the fest with her brothers Paritosh and Samar. Vanraj wants Paritosh Samar to take care of Pakhi as she is young. Pakhi is enjoying having fun where she clicks selfie and someone marks his entry looking for this girl.

Looks like the guy name is Romi who takes care of Pakhi when someone tries to get close to her. Romi and Pakhi share eye contact where Pakhi looks flustered to see this guy.

It would be highly interesting to see what happens next on the show and how Pakhi's life takes new turn with the new entry of Romi in her life.

(Also Read: EXCLUSIVE! I was overwhelmed when Rajan Shahi told me that he would pan out the character of Vanraj Shah only if I agreed to play it: Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

CREDIT: Serial Gossip