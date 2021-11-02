BIG TWIST! Shivina ELOPES with Akshay; major MISUNDERSTANDINGS crop between Ram and Priya in Sony TV's BAde Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers to the screens.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are roped in to play Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

We all know that Ram and Priya are trying their best to adjust to each other after their marriage.

While the viewers have seen some sensitive and fun moments between the duo, their cute nok-jhok is always to watch out for.

However, the upcoming episodes will have a major track where Ram and Priya's relationship will again witness problems.

We all know that Nandini is trying her best to break Akshay and Shivina's alliance.

She tried her best to do so but did not succeed and now, she is taking Ram's help for the same.

Priya confronts Ram about his and Nandini's decision of calling off Akshay and Shivina's marriage.

Both indulge in a heated argument and Ram accidentally says that their marriage is not even real to which Priya agrees.

Problems don't end here as Nandini witnesses that Shivina has eloped. She will panic and call Shubham and they will realize that Shivina has left the house and eloped with Akshay.

Nandini informs Ram while Priya also hears this and both of them panic.

Will Ram and Priya be able to find Akshay and Shivina?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

