Big twist in Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Risthey Hai Pyaar Ke has winning hearts and charts from the time of its launch.



The makers at Director's Kut Productions have been keeping viewers hooked with its interesting plot, which is generating a lot of curiosity among the audience.



In the upcoming episodes, Abir (Shaheer Sheikh) decides to solve the issues between his brother Kunal (Ritvik Arora) and his love Mishti (Rhea Sharma).



He tells Kunal that he is genuinely in love with Mishti and urges him to solve his problems with her. Surprisingly, Kunal is convinced.



Is Kunal being sincere about this? Or does he have a plan in mind?



Stay tuned to know.