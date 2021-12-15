BIG TWIST: Umar Riaz is Rashami Desai’s TOP PRIORITY in Bigg Boss 15; Find out how…

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most entertaining shows on television.

Currently, the show witnesses various brawls in the house. The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 saw another task between the contestants that would pave way for 'Ticket To Finale.' Rakhi Sawant, who has already won the Ticket to Finale was asked to moderate the task and was announced as the 'sanchalak'. She was confused between saving her husband Ritesh and her friends, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty.

Rakhi said that Ritesh has left his business and everything behind for her and is in a major dilemma. Rashami Desai tries to make Rakhi understand the pros and cons of her decision. Pratik Sehajpal comes and keeps the task guide book between Rashami and Rakhi's face. Rashami gets angry and tells Pratik, "I am talking to her. You have a problem with it." Pratik replies that even he is talking to Rakhi. Rashami yells and asks Pratik to not misbehave with her.

Umar Riaz, immediately came and stood between Pratik and Rashami. He warned Pratik to stay behind and talk and not come closer. He told, "peeche hokar baat kar, dur se baat kar." Karan Kundrra pulled Pratik behind during the argument.

Finally, Rakhi saved her friends and nominated her husband Ritesh, Rajiv Adatia, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Abhijeet Bichukale, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat. The ones who are saved from the nominations and will be competing further for 'Ticket To Finale' task are - Rashami Desai, Shamita Shetty, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Pratik Sehajpal.

Rajiv Adatia was upset with Rakhi for favouring Devoleena, Shamita, Pratik and Rashami over him, and said that he has always been there for her and even fought for her.

During a conversation between Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra, they were seen discussing, how Umar is Rashami's priority, and everyone might be thinking that she is confused, but she is playing very strategically.

CREDIT: TOI