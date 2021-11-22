BIG TWIST! Will Ram BREAK his marriage with Priya in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story that has left the audiences shocked.

Ram and Priya's relationship has witnessed several ups and downs ever since they got married.

The duo went through so many fights and misunderstandings which took a toll on them mentally and emotionally.

ALSO READ: Aww…Ram wants his relationship to work like MAGIC in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!

In the upcoming episode, the show will witness a major drama.

A new problem awaits Ram and Priya.

Everyone in their family knows that they married just for Akshay and Shivina's sake. Though they don't love each other, they immensely respect and support each other.

However, Ram and Priya's marriage has been questioned and it will be interesting to see how things turn out to be.

A whole new drama has been happening in Ram and Priya's life with the world questioning them about their relationship.

In the latest promo, we see how Meera maa, Priya's mother will question Ram if he is leaving Priya and calling off the marriage.

Nandini tried her best to do so.

Meera's confrontation with Ram will lead to a huge drama and a big revelation as well.

However, Ram assures Meera maa that he has promised to support Priya for the rest of his life.

Take a look:

Do you think Ram will keep up with his words? What will happen next? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: MUST READ! Ram and Priya's miscommunication creates confusion