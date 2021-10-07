Big update! This actress to play the lead opposite Jay Soni in Sasural Genda Phool 2?

MUMBAI: Sasural Genda Phool 2 is coming up on television to entertain viewers.

The Jay Soni and Ragini Khanna starrer show has been loved by the audience in the past. Their crackling chemistry was the highlight of the show. The new season of the show will be reportedly produced by Ravi Ojha Productions and will be creatively helmed by Zama Habib.

The TV series in its earlier edition aired on Star Plus and now it would be Star Bharat. A few days ago a picture of Jay Soni and Supriya Pilgaonkar had gone viral on social media. It seems they both have begun shooting for Sasural Genda Phool 2. However, Ragini Khanna could not be seen in the picture. Now, according to reports in ETimes, Jay Soni will reprise the role of the hero in the new season, Ragini Khanna, who played the original protagonist, won’t be a part of the show.

Reports further stated that the deal between Ragini and the makers fell through on monetary differences. The production house is in advanced talks with Shagun Sharma and she will be signed for the show. A source close to ETimes told them that Shagun is one of the final contenders for the role along with a few other actresses. The show has to go on floors soon. Shagun Sharma also spoke about it and said that she has been in talks with them, but nothing is finalised yet. There is no official confirmation so far. She is just hoping that she gets the show.

