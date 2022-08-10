Big Update! Check out the baggiest twist that would take place in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the twenty year leap

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television and now the show is taking a twenty year leap and now there would be a biggest twist in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 09:25
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well.

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, Harshad Arora and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt star in the lead roles.

The show is going through major twists and turns now as the show is heading for a major 20 year leap, with the current cast quitting the show.

As we did report earlier that Satya’s father will be entering the show and he would be bringing a lot of twists and turns in the serial.

As per sources, the latest development is that post Neil’s exit ( Virat) his family will continue to stay in the serial, whereas Harshad’s ( Satya) family will exit the show.

Virat’s family include Bhavani, Sonali, Omkar, Mohit, Karishma and his mom and dad. These characters would continue in the show post the leap.

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are going to miss the original star cast of the show as the chemistry and bonding they shared would be missed.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sad! Satya has a painful past

Whether it was Sai and Virat’s love story or Pakhi and Sai’s fight for Virat all this will be missed by the fans.

It was Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi who had decided to leave the show and do something different and currently she is shooting for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

It will be interesting to see how the audience would respond to the twenty leap of the show.

Are you excited to see this twist in the series?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Kya Baat Hai? Something is brewing between Sai and Satya on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein! Watch this unseen video and find out!

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 09:25

Anushka Sharma
Cannes 2023:Wow! Anushka Sharma finally makes a grand appearance at the French Riviera
