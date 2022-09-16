BIG Update! Delhi Police summons Nora Fatehi after her brother-in-law confessed accepting a lavish BMW from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Nora Fatehi was summoned by the Delhi Police for an interrogation after her brother-in-law confessed accepting a BMW worth Rs. 65 lakhs from Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

MUMBAI :Nora Fatehi who is currently judging dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was summoned by the Delhi police for questioning over the case after her brother-in-law accepted that he received a BMW car worth Rs. 65 lakhs. The Enforcement Directorate too questioned the actress in reference to the case.


As per recent reports, Nora Fatehi was questioned for six hours by the Delhi Police, who summoned her for the second time in relation to the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. These reports also claim that Nora’s brother-in-law Bobby and Sukesh’s accomplice Pinki Irani were questioned by Economics Wing with reference to the luxurious BMW. On the other hand, Nora reportedly maintained that she didn’t know Sukesh or Pinki personally and that she never met them. She claimed that she was only in touch with Chandrashekhar on WhatsApp.


Besides Nora, Jacqueline Fernandez too has been facing accusations of being Sukesh’s accomplice. In an earlier report submitted by the ED, while Jacqueline was named as one of the accused, Nora Fatehi was named as the witness in the case. However, there has been a recent turn of events in this case with Nora being summoned for a second round of questioning by the Delhi Police.

         

Latest Video