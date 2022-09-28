BIG Update! Indian sprinter Dutee Chand quits dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Scroll down to know the reason

MUMBAI : Colors' Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa is one of the popular dance reality shows in India. Recently we saw the entry of Indian sprinter Dutee Chand as one of the contestants but if the latest reports are to be believed, Dutee had to quit the show midway due to her prior commitment.

According to our sources, Dutee has quit the show due to her upcoming tournament. She entered the show as a wild card entry and she even introduced her girlfriend on national television. She also made many interesting revelations and how love blossomed between the two without the fear of society. Dutee is India's first athlete to openly come out as a member of the LGBTQ+ community, and spoke about being in a same-sex relationship in 2019.

Last week, Dheeraj Dhoopar also quit the show due to his injury.

Talking about the show Reportedly Amruta Khanvilkar, Rubina Dilaik and Ghashmeer Mahajani got 30 marks and also Gashmeer won the immunity.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 include other contestants like Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh seen as celebrity contestants.

