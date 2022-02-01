BIG Update! Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash seem to be out of the list from Shamita Shetty’s birthday party

MUMBAI : Big sister Shilpa Shetty is all set to host a grand birthday party for Shamita Shetty on 2nd February. A major chunk of the Bigg Boss fraternity will be seen at Bastian celebrating Shamita Shetty's birthday.

However, the host Shilpa Shetty has invited everyone to the party except Tejasswi Prakash and her boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Tejasswi's 'Aunty' remark on Shamita Shetty has left the Shetty family furious.

Tejasswi Prakash is the winner of Bigg Boss 15. And as expected this season too turned out controversial. At the grand finale, elder sister Shilpa Shetty broke her silence regarding Tejasswi's 'Aunty' remark on Shamita Shetty. Shilpa said that it was a ‘sign of weakness’ for a woman to pull another woman down and said that she does not condone such behaviour.

Shilpa said that without any bias, she did not like Tejasswi’s comment at all. “Aur jis tareeke se uss cheez ko bola gaya, main uske sakht khilaaf hoon (The way it was said, I am completely against it). I just think it boils down to manners. Hum aisi cheezein karenge hi nahi (Shamita and I will never say such a thing). My parents were very, very strict with us,” she said.

Credit: Pinkvilla