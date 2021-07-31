Big Update: Love School fame Pratik Sehajpal to enter Bigg Boss 16; Deets inside

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal has been in news since last year for participating in Bigg Boss. Though he could not enter the show in Season 15, but this year he is finally entering the house for Bigg Boss OTT

Pratik Sehajpal, who has been part of reality shows like Love School 3 and Ace Of Space, will be finally doing Bigg Boss, this year.

The actor has been making headlines for his participation in the controversial reality show since last year as he was supposed to make a wild card entry in the show, which had his ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia as a contestant too. However, things got delayed, and eventually, he couldn't enter the show.

But now we hear the actor is entering as a contestant in Bigg Boss OTT, this year.

This season too is going to be high on drama.

Reports have it that this season it will be Influencers Vs Celebs.

Are you excited for Bigg Boss OTT?

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips