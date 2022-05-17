Big update! Pallavi Dey’s family files FIR against her live-in partner Sagnik alleging murder and extortion

Pallavi Dey

MUMBAI: Bengali actress Pallavi Dey, who was playing the female lead in TV show ‘Mon Mane Na’, was reportedly found dead at her flat in Kolkata on Sunday. The sudden and untimely demise of the actress has left everyone in shock.

The post-mortem report suggests, that the actress died by suicide. According to media reports, yesterday, her family filed a complaint against Pallavi’s live-in partner Sagnik and one of his friends alleging murder and extortion.

Reports further stated that the family members of the actress alleged that Sagnik is married to another girl and used to force Pallavi to pay for his recently bought lavish flat and car, but he made some counter-allegations.

As per police sources, Sagnik, during interrogation claimed that the actress was reportedly depressed about work. He also emphasised that Pallavi’s ongoing show ‘Mon Mane Na’ is about to conclude its journey and she didn’t have any other work. On the other hand, the family members, friends and co-stars of the late actress shared that Pallavi was never worried about her career. “Mon Mane Na is going to wrap up its shoot on May 20. But she was never worried. Pallavi was getting back-to-back work that too as a lead,” said one of her co-stars. Another friend also shared that the actress wasn’t worried about her career. Pallavi’s family argued, in her brief career, the actress bagged meaty projects and played female leads.

On the work front, Pallavi rose to fame with her performance in Resham Jhanpi. She was also seen in Ami Sirajer Begum opposite Sean Banerjee. The actress was currently playing the female lead in Mon Mane Na.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

CREDIT:  TIMES OF INDIA

Pallavi Dey Mon Mane Na Resham Jhanpi Sean Banerjee Ami Sirajer begum M. R Bangur hospital Sagnik Chakraborty Television Stars Television News TellyChakkar social media Actors
