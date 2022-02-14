Big update! Post Kumkum Bhagya, Shabbir Ahluwalia gears up to play the lead in his next TV show

MUMBAI: Shabbir Ahluwalia is one of the most popular and handsome actors in telly town. The actor is immensely popular for playing the role of Abhishek Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. The show made him a household name. He is now gearing up for his next.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya refer to each other as 'COOL' persons; here's why

According to the reports, Shabbir Ahluwalia is all set to take up a new show, which will be produced by Yash Patnaik. Though not much is known about this yet-untitled daily soap, a report in TOI stated that the shooting for the same will commence soon and it will mostly go on air next month. A source associated with the show told the daily, “It’s a love story set in Punjab and Shabbir will play the hero in it. We are in the process of casting the girl and looking to introduce a fresh face opposite him.”

Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, Shabbir and Sriti Jha’s track in the family drama has been on hold for over three months now. The duo is currently shown to be in a coma after they meet with an accident. The story took a leap and new actors were introduced. A source had told the daily that Shabbir and Sriti have been the pillars of the show for seven years now. But it won’t be surprising if their tracks are not revived and they bid adieu to the show because they have played their characters to the maximum and now the newer actors need to take over. However, it is uncertain if their track is over or they will be brought back sometime later.

Are you excited about Shabbir’s new show? Hit the comment section.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ:WOW! Kumkum Bhagya's popular pair Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha aka Abhi and Pragya's major TRANSFORMATION over the years is superb

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA

