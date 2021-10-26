Big update! Shakti fame Kamya Panjabi set to enter politics

MUMBAI: Kamya Panjabi is one of the most popular actresses in the television world.

Now, according to the latest reports, the actress is all set to enter politics. If reports are to be believed, Kamya has joined the Congress party and an announcement regarding this is likely to be made soon. A source told BT, “Kamya always aspired to get into politics. However, she couldn’t take the plunge earlier due to her work and busy schedule. Now that her show Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has wrapped up, she has decided to take the plunge.”

ALSO READ: CONTROVERSY: Kamya Punjabi takes to social media to PROTEST against Aryan Khan’s arrest

Earlier, while talking about Shakti going off air after a run of five years, Kamya had told the daily, “On the last day of the shoot, I cried a lot when the director announced pack-up. I didn’t leave the set for a couple of hours. It has been a few days since the shoot wrapped up, but I continue to feel low. Shakti is a brand, which started on a beautiful note, and I am glad that it has ended on a high instead of being dragged unnecessarily. Bas yahi hai ki koi dhakke maar ke nikaale usse achha aap izzat se nikal jaao. Today, many shows are returning with the second season and I am sure Shakti will come back, too.”

Kamya has been part of many projects. She is known for her work in television shows such as Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? and Beintehaa. She also participated in the seventh edition of the reality show, Bigg Boss.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her

CREDIT: TIMES OF INDIA