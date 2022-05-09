BIG Update! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is rumored to have approached for Bigg Boss 16 amid the controversial pornography case

Raj Kundra who was last seen at Ganpati immersion with Shilpa Shetty and family has been approached by the makers of Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/05/2022 - 16:11
MUMBAI :  Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss'. According to a source, the discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in 'Bigg Boss 16'.

"They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country," the source added.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding the media by covering his face with innovative masks.

Last year, Raj's sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in 'Bigg Boss 15' and ended up in the top 5. Whereas, Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007. It looks like it's a parampara of the family to be in Bigg Boss.

Shilpa had even hosted the second season of 'Bigg Boss'.

Credit: The Free Press Journal
    
 

