Big Update! Shivin Narang reacts to reports of him entering the Bigg Boss 15's house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. Currently, season15 is on air and the drama is on in full swing.

While the contestants are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the audience, there have been rumours of television actor Shivin Narang entering the Bigg Boss 15's house. Many theories, on social media by the fan clubs, claimed that Shivin has been roped in for the show to weaken the bond between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. For the uninitiated, Tejasswi and Shivin were linked with each other after their participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Now, Shivin has reacted to the rumours. Taking to his social media handle, he wrote, "It has come to my attention that there are speculations about me entering #BiggBoss15 this year. I'd like them to know, as well as the rest of the audience, that I won't be appearing on the show. My best wishes to all the contestants. Cheers!"

Another contestant, who has been rumoured to be entering the show is, Donal Bisht. The actress was evicted in the initial weeks. However, there has been no official confirmation yet from the makers of the show. Meanwhile, three contestants - Afsana Khan, Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty walked out of the house. Afsana was shown the exit door when she picked up a knife out of rage to hurt herself. Raqesh had to leave the show on medical grounds. The actor was in a lot of pain due to kidney stones.

