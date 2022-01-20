Big update! Shooting of Naagin 6 will start from THIS date

MUMBAI: Naagin 6 is one of the most-awaited shows. The previous seasons had gained a loyal fan following. Now, the ardent fans can’t wait for the new season to go on floors.

The show's promo has been out two days back. This time, Naagin will take on the form of a superhero. Viewers will see that the nation has been attacked by a neighbouring country which has unleashed a biological warfare. Naagin is the only saviour in this period of crisis. People are trolling the promo immensely but that has not diminished the curiosity around the show. Rubina Dilaik, Sonal Vengurlekar, Mahira Sharma and Ridhima Pandit are the names doing the rounds. Naagin 6 will come on January 30, 2022 on Colors. It seems the shooting of the show would start from January 22 in Mumbai.

The production team did a pooja at Powai's Suvarna Mandir a day back. It is a temple dedicated to the Nag Devta. The pooja for the first season of Naagin was also held there. The shoot of Naagin will happen in Klick Nixon studio. The buzz is that Ieshaan Sehgaal might play the role of the main lead in the show. However, the same is yet to be confirmed.

Naagin is one of the top shows of Indian TV. Ekta Kapoor's franchise started in November 2015 and has seen five seasons so far.

