BIGG BBOSS 15: Exclusive! Team Tiger wins the task; Vishal Kotian, Tejasswi Prakash, Jay Bhanushali, and Akasa become the first members to enter the main Bigg Boss house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has announced a new task for the contestants and has divided them into three groups and whoever wins the task would get a direct entry to the house.

The task is called “Zehe Ka Kehar” where the Jungle contestants are divided into three teams and whichever team wins, would get a direct entry into the house.

Team Tiger : Jay, Tejasswi, Vishal and Akasa

Team Deer : Ishaan, Donal, Afsana, Simba

Team Plant : Karan, Umar, Miesha, Vidhi

The “Sanchalak” of the task would be Shamita Shetty as she is the captain of the house and Nishant and Pratik will be essaying the role of doctors.

At the beginning of the task, only one saw how Vishal planned with Shamita and told her that if his team comes to the main house then Jay, Vishal, Akasa and Tejasswi will be in her side and she would have an upper hand in the house when it comes to Pratik and Nishant.

Shamita decides to support Team Tiger as she trusts Vishal and she shares a good bond of friendship with him.

In the first round, Team Tiger win the task and they eliminate Simba from Team Deer as they consider him to be strong.

In the second round clearly, Team Plant had won the task but then Shamita took a very unfair decision where she told that in this round no one won and this irks Team plant as they know that they had won but Shamita’s biasness and her decision they lost.

In the end, Shamita declares Team Tiger as the winner of the task and thus the members would enter the main Bigg Boss house.

Vishal’s masterstroke plan worked for him and finally he, Jay, Akasa, and Tejasswi have entered the main Bigg Boss house and now would begin the game with Bigg Boss OTT contestants.

The game is going to get interesting from here a Vishal had promised Shamita that he won’t allow the jungle contestants to make the map if he comes to the main Bigg Boss house and now the game would be against Bigg Boss OTT contestant – The Jungle contestants in the main house and the contestants who are living in the jungle.

There is no doubt that post this task the dynamics of the house will change as many relationships were betrayed.

