Bigg Bos 15 : Kya Baat Hai! Kamya Punjabi comes in support of Pratik Sehajpal says “So proud of you Pratik Sehajpal you have matured a lot in the house and so is your game, win it boy!

MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal is one of the strongest contestants of the show and since day one he has been making headlines inside and outside of the house.

The young lad came into the limelight when he was a contestant on Bigg Boss OTT where he was the centre of attraction and created havoc in the Bigg Boss house.

Almost every day he used to have fights with his housemates and never got along with everyone baring a few and the same continued in Bigg Boss Season 15.

In the initial two weeks, we did see how he fought with Jay and grabbed the headlines, and especially during the tasks he gives his hundred percent and tries to win the tasks.

Till today he is a very strong contestant of the show and has the potential to win the show.

The audiences somewhere feel that he is the only contestant who gives so much content to the show and makes it so entertaining.

The fandom that Pratik has is on another level and each day they are bestowing him with so much love and support and keep trending him on social media.

Many celebrities are coming out and supporting Pratik and saying that there are high chances of him winning the show.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Kamya Punjabi come out and supported the young lad where she said “ So proud of you Pratik, you have matures a lot in the house and so is your game, win it, boy”

Well, there is no doubt that Pratik is playing the game extremely well and he has a huge possibility of winning the game.

