Bigg Bos 15: Sad! Bigg Boss ex-contestant Vishal Kotian feels helpless that he is evicted as the Teja–Karan–Umar bond breaks, says how can they forget the friendship they shared

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian was one of the strongest contestants on the show, and his eviction had shocked the audiences as he was a player who deserved to reach the finale. He was the only contestant who played the game in the right way.

He was entertaining the audiences and tried to build true relationships in the house, be it a brother-sister bond with Shamita or his friendship with Tejasswi.

One can definitely say that if he was in the house today, he would have rocked it and the game would have belonged to him. But unfortunately, he was eliminated from the show.

In the last few episodes, we have seen how Tejasswi is forming different bonds in the house and has different alliances. Her bond with Karan and Umar has broken, and the audiences are missing it.

In yesterday's episode, Tejasswi and Karan had a huge fight, and the actress was hurt by Karan's wo

Vishal was very close to Tejasswi and they shared a great bond of friendship. Because of her, he was close to Umar and Karan too.

Post seeing the fight, Vishal took to social media and extended support to his friend Tejasswi, where he said, “Stay strong Teja, what are you guys doing Umar and Karan. We were four friends together, seems like you’ll have forgotten it. Feel helpless and I can’t watch Bigg Boss, for the first time I wish I was not evicted.”

Well, seems like Vishal is heartbroken about their friendship breaking and hence feels helpless that he couldn’t do anything. He wishes that he was in the BB house so that he could handle things and show his support to Tejasswi.

