Bigg Bos 15: Wow! For the first time in history, Bigg Boss would witness two couples in Top two Karan Kundraa and Tejasswi Prakash who would pick the trophy?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is just five days away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves and make their place in the finale.

The season began with the jungle team where the contestants were divided into Jungle wasis and the main house contestants and now when the show is about to get over and now are only two contestants to reach the finale from the Jungle contestants are Karan and Tejasswi.

Karan and Tejasswi have been very strong contestants of the show and they have been playing the game extremely well and have made their way finally to the finale and the audience have predicted them to be in top 2 and are sure that one of them would win the show.

In the initial days of the game, Karan was very strong and people saw him as the winner of the game but then when their love story began his game fell down and he couldn’t play the game and the same thing happened with Tejasswi.

All the guests, who came on the show, said the same thing, and then later on they both boosted their game and finally made a place in the finale.

Well, now the battle will most probility that either of them would win the show and first time in history the winner would be decided between two couples.

