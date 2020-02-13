Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi defends Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is one the most successful seasons in the history if Bigg Boss with the kind of content given by the contestants, the show gained good numbers when it came to the TRP ratings.

Now we all know that Shehnaaz is one the strong contestants in the house, as she as entertained the audience to another level, and the Punjabi singer as got a massive fan following, and is loved by the audience.

Sana had grabbed the headlines for her closeness to friend Siddarth and their relationship became the talking point in the house and the fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

However, when Rajat Sharma entered the house, Shehnaaz had to face some serious allegations.

Rajat Sharma stated that it was in Shehnaaz's game plan to get close to a man in the house and as Paras did not give her any attention, she switched to Sidharth Shukla.

Now, Manu Punjabi has come to her defense and stated that she did nothing wrong.

Manu took on to his youtube channel and posted a review of the episode. In the same, he stated that Shehnaaz Gill did nothing wrong by coming close to Sidharth as she genuinely loves him. Shehnaaz kept her self respect as she did not nag Paras Chhabra when he gave her no bhaav.

Instaed she she moved on with grace, and Sid has seen everything that unfolded between Paras and Shehnaaz and yet got close to Shehnaaz.

In simple words of Manu Punjabi, 'Jab Miya Biwi Raazi, toh kya karega kaazi'?

Check out the post below :