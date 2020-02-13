News

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi defends Shehnaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2020 06:58 PM

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss is one the most successful seasons in the history if Bigg Boss with the kind of content given by the contestants, the show gained good numbers when it came to the TRP ratings.

Now we all know that Shehnaaz is one the strong contestants in the house, as she as entertained the audience to another level, and the Punjabi singer as got a massive fan following, and is loved by the audience.

Sana had grabbed the headlines for her closeness to friend Siddarth and their relationship became the talking point in the house and the fans fondly call them Sidnaaz.

However, when Rajat Sharma entered the house, Shehnaaz had to face some serious allegations.

Rajat Sharma stated that it was in Shehnaaz's game plan to get close to a man in the house and as Paras did not give her any attention, she switched to Sidharth Shukla.

Now, Manu Punjabi has come to her defense and stated that she did nothing wrong.

Manu took on to his youtube channel and posted a review of the episode. In the same, he stated that Shehnaaz Gill did nothing wrong by coming close to Sidharth as she genuinely loves him. Shehnaaz kept her self respect as she did not nag Paras Chhabra when he gave her no bhaav.

Instaed she she moved on with grace, and Sid has seen everything that unfolded between Paras and Shehnaaz and yet got close to Shehnaaz.

In simple words of Manu Punjabi, 'Jab Miya Biwi Raazi, toh kya karega kaazi'?

Check out the post below :

Tags Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Manu Punjabi Siddharth Shukla Rashami Desai Mahira Sharma Aarti Singh Paras Chhabra Asim Riaz Shehnaaz Gill TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving 10 million mark on Instagram

Faisal Shaikh call for a celebration on achieving...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here