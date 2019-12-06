Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi supports Asim in the Paras – Asim showdown

MUMBAI: This time Bigg Boss season 13 is very interesting and entertaining. The show as finally made it to the top 10 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings, all thanks to the fights and arguments that take place in the house and even the change in relationships in the house have contributed to the success of this season.

Manu Punjabi first runner of Bigg Boss season 10, is admire of the show and in every season he gives his opinions about the contestant and the show. Well, seems like this time he supports Asim. Remember the fight that took place between Asim and Paras just a few days ago where Paras said some personal comments and went overboard in the game?

To that fight, in particular, Manu is all support to Asim where he is seen in the video expressing his surprise to the weekend episode where Salman Khan the host of the show didn’t say anything to Paras and he said that he should have told something, and his full support is to Asim.

Well, there is no doubt that Asim has gained a lot of fan following through the show and now on social media, there is fight going on between Siddarth and Asim fans.