Bigg Boss 10 first runner-up Manu Punjabi says 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' belongs to Shehnaaz and Paras

MUMBAI: Post Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz and Paras are busy with their show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge where they have to find a groom and bride respectively. The concept is similar to Bigg Boss where all the contestants are staying under one roof and where they will be an elimination every week.

Now as we all know one of the contestants, Mayur who seems to be one of Shehnaaz's perspective grooms seems to be always picking on her and always has something negative to say, and both Shehnaaz and Mayur get into a heated argument. Manu Punjabi who has always been a supporter of Shehnaaz has come in support of her, where he said that the show belongs to Shehnaaz and Paras only, and the choice who they want to be with or go for a date with depends on them only, it’s that simple.

Why should they like or choose anyone forcefully, and one can’t understand how is Mayur correct in all this.

Well, there is no doubt that the show, is getting interesting as days are passing back, and it will be interesting to see who Paras and Shehnaaz will choose for themselves.

Check out the post below :