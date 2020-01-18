Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer is a fan of Siddarth Shukla.

MUMBAI: Siddarth Shukla is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. The actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep trending him on social media. The actor is famous for all the wrong reasons, from being known for his high temper to his fights with Asim and Rashmi in the house.

Now the fans have come with an encouraging meme where they have said that Siddarth needs no one to win this and that he can win the show by playing solo, and to watch how he is standing all alone, and playing the game where everyone is targeting him and he is still playing the game with so much grace.

Sid has found another fan for himself and he is none other than Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer.

Now the winner twitted that he started to watch Bigg Boss late and now he has become a fan of Siddarth as to how much ever he has watched the show, he knows that Siddarth is the gentlemen of the house, as he handle things very well, with wildness and calmness and the best part is that he doesn’t have grudges against anyone.

There is no doubt that Siddarth will be the winner of the show, and he keeps trending on social media.