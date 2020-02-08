News

Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gujar slams Asim for breaking Siddarth Shukla’s gang

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Feb 2020 07:17 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is doing extremely well for itself, and the contestants have already made their place in the hearts of the audience. This season, the show is filled with a lot of ups and downs in the relationships between the contestants, and almost every week, there are massive fights in the house, which is giving enough content to the viewers.

There is no doubt that Siddarth and Asim are the two most popular and strong contestants of the Bigg Boss house.  The two have a massive fan following and is loved by one and all.

Their fans are like SRK and Salman fans who keep fighting for them on social media.

We saw Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla fighting again. As the latter saved Paras Chhabra and gave him the immunity over Shehnaaz Gill and Arti Singh, Asim blamed him for going against his friends.

 He accused Sidharth of playing a game and not standing by his friends. Later we saw Arti and Shehnaaz fighting with Sidharth Shukla for his move.

The promo has Asim wittily laughing as Shehnaaz fights with Sidharth indicating that it was the game plan to get friends to turn foes. Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Manveer Gurjar has slammed Asim for the same.

Manveer took to his social media account and said that Asim is mentally sick and he doesn’t know how to play the game and the guy is ruing the environment of the game.

 There is no doubt that Asim post this incident as got a lot of backlash for the audience.

Check out his tweet below :

Tags Colors Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Arti Singh Asim Riaz Sidharth Shukla Shehnaz Shefali Jariwala Himanshi Khurana TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

Hina Khan meet and greets her fans

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here