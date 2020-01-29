Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh comes in support of Shehnaaz after being called fake

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved shows on television, and the show is having amazing TRP ratings. The audience can’t enough of the show, and as the show is nearing the finale by each and passing week the show is getting interesting and it’s becoming difficult to predict who the winner of the show is.

Now as we saw in the latest episode the family members and friends of the contestants have entered the show, to help them play the game and as we know Bigg Boss season 1 contestant Kashmira Shah as entered the house to support her sister – in – law Arti Singh and seems like she has already started to play the game.

Kashmira along with some housemates was seen talking in garden, where she told Shehnaaz that she is fake to which Shehnaaz told her that she is not fake, to which Kash told that it’s not her thinking but the entire nation thinks like that.

Post this comment of Kashmira there were a lot of people who went on social media and slammed the actress for calling Sana fake, and one of them was Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma.

Puneesh has always been a fan of Shehnaaz and he took on to his twitter and twitted that Shehnaaz is not fake, and in fact, she is the more real person in this world.

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz has a lot of fan following and she could be the winner of Bigg Boss 13.

Check out Puneesh’s tweet below: