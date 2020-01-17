Bigg Boss 11 contestant Puneesh Sharma’s suggestion for Shehnaaz

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show!

While the house is witnessing some friendships blossoming, there are some which are going off the road. In every season, there are some people who create a bond that is liked by the audience and one such friendship in the house is of Siddharth and Shehnaz.

The two are been loved by the audience and they have a massive fan following. But we have often seen that Shehnaz is quite possessive for Siddarth and she doesn’t like him talking to anyone but post the incident during the weekend ka vaar after Salman’s warning to Siddarth he very well made Shehnaaz understand that their relationship won’t be the same once they are out of the house as he will be packed with work, to which she understood.

But post the weekend ka vaar episode after seeing Shehnaaz’s possessiveness for Sid many celebrities did comment and sent advices to Shehnaaz, now of them was Bigg Boss 11 contestant Punessh Sharma.

He took on to his social media account and said that Shehnaaz should understand that she cannot force anyone to fall in love with her, as Siddarth Shukla takes her as his friend only and if she continues this the way then she will lose him.

Well that’s so true, but post this incident and her father entering the house, Shehnaaz as understood her mistake and also the situation and as worked on it pretty well.

