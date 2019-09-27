News

Bigg Boss 11 fame Luv Tyagi to enter MTV Ace Of Space

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
27 Sep 2019 02:40 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the Television industry.

MTV Ace Of Space is one of the highly watched and loved reality shows.

The second season of the show is gaining immense popularity.

The show recently witnessed Deepak Thakur’s re-entry in the show which has made the fans quite excited.

Now, the excitement level will rise as soon Bigg Boss fame Luv Tyagi will enter the show as a wild card contestants.

Interestingly, Luv and mastermind Vikas Gupta were seen as contestants in Bigg Boss’s same season.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how the tables would turn as Vikas has a upperhand in this reality show.

Are you excited for Luv’s re-entry in the show?

Hit the comment section below.

Tags > Bigg Boss 11, Luv Tyagi, MTV Ace of Space, TV news, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum producer Sandiip Sikcand...

more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days