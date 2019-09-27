Bigg Boss 11 fame Luv Tyagi to enter MTV Ace Of Space

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the Television industry.

MTV Ace Of Space is one of the highly watched and loved reality shows.

The second season of the show is gaining immense popularity.

The show recently witnessed Deepak Thakur’s re-entry in the show which has made the fans quite excited.

Now, the excitement level will rise as soon Bigg Boss fame Luv Tyagi will enter the show as a wild card contestants.

Interestingly, Luv and mastermind Vikas Gupta were seen as contestants in Bigg Boss’s same season.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how the tables would turn as Vikas has a upperhand in this reality show.

Are you excited for Luv’s re-entry in the show?

Hit the comment section below.